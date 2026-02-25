Astec Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12 million.…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $400.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.8 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

Astec Industries shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 92% in the last 12 months.

