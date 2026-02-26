Assured Guaranty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $119…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $119 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.32 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $277 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $226 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $503 million, or $10.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $870 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have declined roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $86.64, a decline of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

