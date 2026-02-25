Aspen Aerogels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $72.9…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $72.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $389.6 million, or $4.73 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $271.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Aspen Aerogels said it expects revenue in the range of $35 million to $40 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.56. A year ago, they were trading at $7.77.

