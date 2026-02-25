Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Wednesday reported a loss in a key measure…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Wednesday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $15.8 million, or $2.45 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $78.3 million, or $12.33 per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $259 million in the period.

For the year, the company said funds from operations losses narrowed to $34.4 million, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHT

