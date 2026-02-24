Armstrong World Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $65.5…

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $388.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $308.7 million, or $7.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.05 to $8.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

