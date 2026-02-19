Ardelyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $407,000, after…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $407,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $125.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $61.6 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $407.3 million.

Ardelyx shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.77, an increase of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

