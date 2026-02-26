Arcosa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $52.1 million, after reporting…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $52.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $716.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $208.4 million, or $4.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.88 billion.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $3.1 billion.

Arcosa shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $127.50, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACA

