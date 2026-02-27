Arbor Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.9…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $236 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $148.8 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $940 million.

Arbor Realty Trust shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.