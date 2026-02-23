Apple Hospitality REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) on Monday reported a key measure of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $73.1 million, or 31 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $29.6 million, or 13 cents per share.

The hotel-owning real estate investment trust posted revenue of $326.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $361.1 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

The company’s shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.21, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APLE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.