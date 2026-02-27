ANI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.5…

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $247.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $78.3 million, or $3.32 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $883.4 million.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.83 to $9.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion.

ANI shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.

