Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.96 billion.

The Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 95 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $15.56 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.84 billion, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $59.32 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 51% in the last 12 months.

