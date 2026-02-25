Angel Oak: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.3 million,…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $39 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $143.7 million.

Angel Oak shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOMR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.