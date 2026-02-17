Andersons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.4 million.…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.04 per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.7 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.01 billion.

Andersons shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $67.02, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.

