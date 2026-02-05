Amtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $108,000.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $108,000.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $19 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $19 million to $21 million.

Amtech shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.97, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

