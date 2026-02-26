Amphastar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.4 million.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $183.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.1 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $719.9 million.

Amphastar shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.49, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.