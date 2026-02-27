Amneal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.1…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $814.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $72.1 million, or 22 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.02 billion.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

Amneal shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 72% in the last 12 months.

