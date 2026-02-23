Amicus Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.7…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $185.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.1 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $634.2 million.

