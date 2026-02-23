AMC Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $127.4…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $127.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $632.4 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.85 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.20. A year ago, they were trading at $3.43.

