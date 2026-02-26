Ambarella: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The video-compression chipmaker posted revenue of $100.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $75.9 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $390.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ambarella said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $103 million.

Ambarella shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $70.90, a fall of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

