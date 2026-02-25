Amarin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 25, 2026, 7:34 AM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $38.8 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $213.6 million.

Amarin shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

