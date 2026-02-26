Alta Equipment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $509.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $80.3 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

Alta Equipment shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.50, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

