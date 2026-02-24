Alphatec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.7 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $212.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $143.4 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $764.2 million.

Alphatec shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.93, an increase of 29% in the last 12 months.

