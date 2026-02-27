Alpha Metallurgical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported a loss of $17.3…

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.34 per share.

The company posted revenue of $520.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61.7 million, or $4.75 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Alpha Metallurgical shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.