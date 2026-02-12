Alnylam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $111.5…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $111.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $313.7 million, or $2.33 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.71 billion.

Alnylam shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

