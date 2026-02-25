Allot Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.9 million.…

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.7 million, or 8 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $102 million.

Allot Communications shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.

