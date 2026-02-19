Alliant Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $142 million.…

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $810 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.36 billion.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.36 to $3.46 per share.

