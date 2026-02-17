Allegion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $147.5 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $147.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $643.8 million, or $7.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.07 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share.

Allegion shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.

