All About Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Public Service Loan Forgiveness has long drawn criticism because of high ineligibility rates fueled by strict and detailed requirements and…

Public Service Loan Forgiveness has long drawn criticism because of high ineligibility rates fueled by strict and detailed requirements and miscommunication from federal student loan providers.

Over the past several years, the Department of Education has sought to address eligibility barriers and confusion through the Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, or TEPSLF, and the limited PSLF waiver, as well as permanent regulation changes.

New Restrictions Coming in 2026

Uncertainty has grown as changes are being made to the definition of a PSLF “qualifying employer.” President Donald Trump issued an executive order in March 2025 that instructed Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to “exclude organizations that engage in activities that have a substantial illegal purpose” from eligibility as PSLF employers.

The order gives several examples of such activities, among them “aiding or abetting violations of … federal immigration laws;” supporting terrorism or aiding terrorist organizations; and engaging in child abuse, including “chemical and surgical castration or mutilation of children or the trafficking of children to so-called transgender sanctuary states for purpose of emancipation from their lawful parents.”

After several months of public hearings and negotiated rulemaking, the department released a final rule in October 2025 that would amend the definition of “qualifying employers” to “exclude organizations that engage in unlawful activities such that they have a substantial illegal purpose, including supporting terrorism and aiding and abetting illegal immigration.” Changes will take effect on July 1, 2026.

Some leaders in higher education are skeptical of the changes.

“?There was very little change — even after a lot of pushback from folks at the negotiating table and a lot of outcry from the nonprofit world and direct service organizations and education advocates,” says Michele Zampini, associate vice president of federal policy and advocacy at The Institute for College Access & Success. “Our sense is their goal is to put organizations doing the kind of work that the administration does not support in a position where they either have to fight against the administration’s designation of them as not eligible or take preemptive action to try and protect their employees from getting in the administration’s crosshairs regarding eligibility.”

However, Stacey MacPhetres, senior director of education finance for EdAssist at Bright Horizons, says the use of “substantial” in the final rule’s language is key.

“I think the reality is the vast majority of organizations that fall under PSLF eligibility are not that,” she says. “The department has actually said in one of their announcements that they think this will be less than 10 organizations a year. A lot of folks were saying, ‘Is this going to affect health care?’ ?The ‘substantial’ illegal purpose is important because if you’re a health care provider and you provide all things on the spectrum of health care, your substantial purpose is not any of those things that are defined.”

Here’s what borrowers should know about PSLF and how to qualify.

[Private vs. Federal Student Loans: What’s the Difference?]

What Is Public Service Loan Forgiveness?

PSLF was introduced in 2007 as an incentive for more people to pursue careers in public service, in exchange for having some of their federal student loan debt erased. The program aims to help borrowers who become teachers, nurses or police officers, for example.

Qualification Requirements

The forgiveness comes with stipulations. Borrowers must make 120 qualifying monthly payments, which takes at least 10 years, while being employed full-time in a qualifying job at an eligible employer. Any federal student loan debt left after that point is forgiven.

Many borrowers, however, have been stymied by the program’s logistics over the years and have lost out on forgiveness — often on a minor technicality.

A student loan payment meets PSLF requirements if it is made after Oct. 1, 2007, under a qualifying repayment plan. Consecutive payments are not required and paying more per month does not reduce the time it takes to earn loan forgiveness.

Eligible Employers

To participate, you must be employed by a federal, state, local or tribal government organization, including the U.S. military; a nonprofit organization that is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; or be a full-time AmeriCorps or Peace Corps volunteer.

Nonprofits without 501(c)(3) status are still considered a qualifying employer if they offer one of the following public services: emergency management, military service, public safety, law enforcement, public interest law services, early childhood education, public service for individuals with disabilities and older adults, public health, public library services, school library or other school-based services.

Labor unions, partisan political organizations and for-profit organizations are ineligible for PSLF.

To see if your employer meets the qualifications, use the PSLF Help Tool on the Education Department’s Federal Student Aid website.

Other Requirements

There are certain loan and repayment plan requirements, as well. Only direct federal student loans qualify, so the Federal Family Education Loan and Federal Perkins Loan programs are not accepted unless you combine them into a federal direct consolidation loan. (No new FFEL or Perkins loans are being issued today.)

As for repayment plans, beginning on July 1, there will be two options: an income-driven repayment plan or a standard repayment plan with tiered terms of 10 to 25 years, based on the loan balance.

[Read: Best Private Student Loans.]

How to Apply for PSLF

It’s recommended that a borrower fill out an employer certification form annually, which requires a recent W-2 form or a federal employer identification number. Use the PSLF Help Tool to search for qualifying employers, generate information automatically in the form and provide further clarification regarding eligibility requirements.

Borrowers who choose not to fill out the form each year will be required, prior to forgiveness, to submit employment certification for every employer they worked for while making the required monthly payments.

Digital signatures — hand-drawn, not typed — are needed from both the borrower and employer or employers. The completed form can be submitted digitally instead of being mailed or faxed.

If a borrower is approved and makes more than 120 qualifying payments, those extra payments will be refunded in most cases. Processing time after forgiveness approval varies depending on several factors, such as your number of employers, gaps in employment or if documentation was submitted previously.

History of Changes to PSLF

The program has faced criticism and investigations for its high ineligibility rates. The first round of applications for an expanded PSLF was accepted and reviewed in 2017 (10 years after the program’s creation in 2007), and by June 2018, 99% of applicants had been rejected. This was often due to minor details, such as incomplete paperwork.

TEPSLF was created in 2018 to reduce barriers and to extend relief to borrowers of direct student loans who made some or all of their on-time, monthly payments in the wrong repayment plan. But with confusion about eligibility requirements, little funding distributed and COVID-19 challenges, the Education Department announced the limited PSLF waiver in 2021.

Between Oct. 6, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022, any prior period of repayment qualified for PSLF, regardless of the loan program or repayment plan type. But for repayment to be valid, all nondirect federal student loans, such as Perkins or FFEL program loans, needed to be consolidated into the direct loan program before the limited waiver deadline.

Although the limited waiver deadline ended, regulations to improve PSLF were implemented on July 1, 2023. For instance, certain periods of deferment or forbearance — such as for cancer treatment or military service — count toward PSLF. Borrowers also receive credit for late payments, made in installments or as a lump sum, and an average of 30 hours a week is considered the standard for full-time employment, according to the department.

With changes to the “qualifying employer” definition, Zampini encourages borrowers to continue making payments while also speaking directly with their employer’s HR or legal team.

“Borrowers’ best source of information is their employer because it’s such a case-by-case,” she says. “Any appeals or any pushback would have to go through the employer versus the borrower. A borrower can’t make an individual appeal saying, ‘Oh, I was denied. I’m appealing that denial.’ It’s an employer-based denial on an employer-based appeals process.

Zampini adds that she “would hope employers are also communicating proactively with their employees to kind of say, ‘We’re monitoring this. We’re working with counsel to determine if we’re at risk.’ Keeping them looped in that way, because communications from the department itself are unlikely to shed much light for borrowers.”

[Read: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders.]

Help With PSLF

Generally, borrowers should download any account statements and payment records, Zampini says.

That way, “they have their own record of all the payments made, especially if they’re tracking toward PSLF, for example,” she says. “Given servicing transfers and issues with data retention and everything going on with the administration attempting to dismantle the department, I would always err on the side of caution with keeping your own records of payments you’ve made and things like that.”

It’s also good to see if your employer has an assistance program, such as student loan coaching, MacPhetres says.

Borrowers may also refer to the FSA website to learn more about eligibility requirements — or reach out to their student loan servicer for more tailored assistance, experts advise.

“There are resources out there, it’s just a matter of doing a little bit of homework,” MacPhetres says. “This is probably one of the more complicated debt sources; paying student loans in general. It’s changed and continuing to change so much that anybody who needs help should seek any help that they can get.”

Zampini advises borrowers who are “unhappy or concerned” about the final rule to contact their Congressional representatives.

“Let the offices know that a lot of borrowers are affected by this,” she says. Talk about “how it affects industries such as education and teachers and health care professionals and social workers, and the impact on the ground. I think the more that members of Congress hear from individual borrowers in their district that are impacted, the more they have the ability to push back on the department trying to take away benefits for borrowers.”

More from U.S. News

Should You Refinance Your Student Loans in 2026?

Why Parent PLUS Borrowers Must Act Now to Reduce Student Loan Payments

Private Student Loan Lenders That Offer Rewards

All About Public Service Loan Forgiveness originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/26/26: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.