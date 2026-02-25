Alector: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Wednesday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $142.9 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $21 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.39. A year ago, they were trading at $1.77.

