Albany International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $321.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.3 million, or $1.94 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Albany International expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Albany International shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

