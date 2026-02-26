Airgain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $6.4 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $51.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Airgain expects its per-share loss to be 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.5 million to $12.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.64. A year ago, they were trading at $6.62.

