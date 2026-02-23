Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.8 million.…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $373.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.9 million, or $5.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

Addus HomeCare shares have climbed 9.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $117.63, a rise of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

