ACI Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64.3 million.

The Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $481.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226.7 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $415 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

