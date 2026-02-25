Acadia Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.18…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.18 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $13.02. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $821.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.1 billion, or $12.16 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.31 billion.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACHC

