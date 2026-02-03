8×8: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.1 million in…

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $185.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, 8×8 expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $178.5 million to $183.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

8×8 expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 37 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $729 million to $734 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGHT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.