8×8: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.
The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $185.1 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in March, 8×8 expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $178.5 million to $183.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
8×8 expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 37 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $729 million to $734 million.
