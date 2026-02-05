5N Plus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fourth…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The specialty metal and chemical products maker posted revenue of $102 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.6 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $391.1 million.

