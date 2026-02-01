1stdibs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.7 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $89.6 million.

