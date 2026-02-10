10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

Global economists anticipate sluggish U.S. economic growth ahead, and some are even calling for a mild recession. Finding reliable growth…

Global economists anticipate sluggish U.S. economic growth ahead, and some are even calling for a mild recession. Finding reliable growth stocks may become challenging if rising tariffs, persistent inflation and artificial intelligence uncertainty weigh on consumer spending and job growth. In fact, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks so far in 2026, but that trend could reverse as the Federal Reserve continues its cycle of interest rate cuts.

CFRA analysts have identified 10 premier growth stocks to buy on the recent weakness. Each of these companies has reported at least 15% annual revenue growth over the past three years:

Stock Implied upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 42% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 23% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 29% Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) 31% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 9% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 23% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 50% Morgan Stanley (MS) 25% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 8% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 33%

*From Feb. 20 close.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 62% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, while net income grew 65%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia’s next growth stage will be driven by edge device penetration, software opportunities and an expanding total addressable market. Zino projects 63.1% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $189.82 on Feb. 20.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Meta has maintained impressive growth even as the company has matured, including 24% revenue growth and 7% family daily active people growth in the fourth quarter. Zino says digital advertising and AI monetization will help Meta maintain its growth trajectory in coming years. He is also bullish on the stock’s valuation, which is particularly noteworthy given its growth potential. Zino projects 25% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $804 price target for META stock, which closed at $655.66 on Feb. 20.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 24% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and has maintained 28% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 74% growth in artificial intelligence semiconductor revenue. Zino says networking and application-specific integrated circuit businesses make the company a major beneficiary from the AI infrastructure spending boom. He projects Broadcom’s custom silicon business will more than double in fiscal 2026. Zino anticipates 47% overall revenue growth in 2026 and 39% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $428 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $332.65 on Feb. 20.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the fourth quarter, Lilly reported 43% revenue growth, including impressive 110% revenue growth for diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight-loss drug Zepbound also surged 123% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says an aging U.S. population and ongoing demand for GLP-1 drugs will support Lilly’s growth. He projects 25.9% revenue growth for Lilly in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,325 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,009.52 on Feb. 20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with more than $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. JPMorgan reported 7% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, but net income was down 7%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says a healthy U.S. economy is the most important growth catalyst for JPMorgan in the next several years. He projects 5.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $310.79 on Feb. 20.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America reported 7% revenue growth and 12% net income growth. Net interest income was up 10%, equities trading revenue was up 23% and investment banking fees were roughly flat compared to a year ago. Leon says consumer spending growth, rising net interest income and a healthy economy will be tailwinds for Bank of America. He projects 5.1% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $65 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $53.06 on Feb. 20.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by extraordinary growth numbers. In the fourth quarter, Palantir reported 70% revenue growth, including 137% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 66% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s growth across key metrics is actually accelerating. She projects 61% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $203 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $135.24 on Feb. 20.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. It reported 10% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, even as trading revenue declined 3% from a year ago. Leon says Morgan Stanley will likely take advantage of a rebound in investment banking activity in 2026, including the potential monetization of more than $1 trillion in private equity investments. He says a strong stock market will support fees in its wealth management and investment management divisions, and he projects 7.7% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for MS stock, which closed at $175.41 on Feb. 20.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the fourth quarter, Goldman reported a 3% drop in revenue but 12% growth in net income. Global banking and markets revenue was up 22%, while equity trading revenue was up 25% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman will also benefit from a combination of a favorable regulatory environment, rising merger and acquisition activity, and a multiyear backlog of private equity monetization demand. Leon projects 10.5% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,000 price target for GS stock, which closed at $922.24 on Feb. 20.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. Last June, the Federal Reserve finally lifted Wells Fargo’s punitive asset cap that had been in place since 2018 and had previously limited the bank’s growth opportunities. In the fourth quarter, Wells Fargo reported 4% revenue growth and 20% growth in new accounts. Analyst Alexander Yokum says Wells Fargo has room to significantly improve its return on tangible common equity. He projects at least 7% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $118 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $88.70 on Feb. 20.

