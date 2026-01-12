Your Guide to Medigap Plan A

In the alphabet soup that is Medicare, some of the names and letters can be confusing. Medigap Plan A is…

In the alphabet soup that is Medicare, some of the names and letters can be confusing. Medigap Plan A is one such piece of the puzzle that is sometimes confused for Medicare Part A.

Medigap Plan A is a supplemental insurance plan that covers some of the “gaps” in original Medicare coverage, or expenses that beneficiaries would otherwise pay for out of pocket. You can pair Medigap plans, which Medicare-approved private insurance companies sell, with original Medicare coverage to lower overall health care costs.

So, what’s original Medicare? It includes Medicare Part A, which covers hospital stays, and Medicare Part B, which covers outpatient care. Original Medicare is available to adults age 65 and older and some younger individuals with disabilities who meet qualifying criteria.

You don’t have to buy a supplemental Medigap plan, but for some people it can be a smart move, says Whitney Stidom, vice president of consumer enablement with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

What Is Included in Medigap Plan A?

Medigap Plan A covers 100% of several benefits that original Medicare does not cover. These include:

— Medicare Part A hospital coinsurance

— Hospital costs for up to an additional 365 days after Medicare benefits are exhausted

— Part A hospice care coinsurance or copayment

— Part B coinsurance or copayment

— First 3 pints of blood per calendar year

How Much Does Medigap Plan A Cost?

How much you’ll pay for Medigap Plan A will vary depending on several factors, including:

— Your geographic location

— Your insurance provider

— Which plan you select

— When you enroll

Monthly premiums can range from approximately $100 to $500, but Stidom notes the average is around $200 per month, according to eHealth data.

What Is Not Covered Under Medigap Plan A?

Medigap Plan A provides less coverage than other Medigap plans, Stidom says.

For instance, Medigap Plan A doesn’t cover:

— Medicare Part A and Part B deductibles

— Emergency care during foreign travel

— Skilled nursing facility care coinsurance

Medigap Plan A also doesn’t offer coverage for over-the-counter medications, such as cough syrup, but neither do other Medigap plans.

Therefore, if you enroll in a Medigap plan, you will need a separate Part D prescription drug plan, Stidom says. Medicare Part D is a voluntary prescription drug benefit you can purchase alongside original Medicare to offset the cost of your prescribed medications.

The national base beneficiary premium for a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan in 2026 is $38.99 per month, according to Medicare.gov. Medicare Part D plans also often have a deductible, which may not exceed $615 in 2026.

Should I Buy Medigap Plan A?

Deciding whether to buy a Medigap Plan A policy, or any Medigap policy, is a highly personal question that will depend on your specific situation. You may want to consult a licensed insurance agent or elder law attorney to help you wade through your options and determine the best path for you.

While Medigap Plan A typically comes in at the lower end of the cost range, it’s not an especially popular Medigap plan, Stidom notes. This is because it provides very basic coverage, and many beneficiaries find that a Medicare Advantage plan suits their needs better for a lower monthly premium.

Medicare Advantage vs. original Medicare plus a Medigap plan

When choosing Medicare coverage, Medicare Advantage plans are also an option to consider. Medicare Advantage plans are different from Medigap plans and original Medicare, and for some people, may be more cost-effective.

“Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, are coverage plans approved by Medicare but run by private companies,” explains Martha Santana-Chin, CEO of L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly operated health plan in the nation.

By law, Medicare Advantage plans must cover the same basic services that original Medicare does, but they often include additional benefits and perks. Medicare Advantage plans typically include prescription drug coverage at a lower monthly premium, while Medigap plans do not, Stidom adds. Costs can vary depending on the carrier administering the policy, geographic location and the specific plan selected.

Which doctor you can see is another consideration when deciding between Medicare Advantage and original Medicare with a Medigap plan.

“Medigap plans typically allow people to see any doctor who accepts Medicare,” Stidom explains. “By contrast, with Medicare Advantage people typically need to stay within their private insurance company’s provider network for the highest level of coverage.”

For this reason, Medigap plans may be a good choice for people who:

— Want more freedom to choose their doctor

— Are willing to pay a higher monthly premium

— Want to avoid high copays

“If the monthly premium is not a barrier, and comprehensive, flexible medical coverage is a top priority, Medigap may be a great choice,” Stidom says.

Medicare Advantage plans, on the other hand, tend to be great for people who:

— Don’t mind seeing doctors within the plan’s network

— Want low to no additional monthly premiums

— Don’t mind having copays when they access care

How to Buy Medigap Plan A Coverage

If you’ve opted for original Medicare with a Medigap policy, you must first pick your policy. Search your ZIP code on the Medicare.gov page dedicated to Medigap plans and see what’s available in your area.

All Medigap Plan A options offer the same coverage; the only difference is the price, which can be set by the company offering the policy.

Once you’ve found a Medicare supplemental plan that makes sense for you, contact the company for an official quote. Prices can change depending on when you buy, your health conditions and other factors.

