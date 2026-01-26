WSFS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $72.7 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $72.7 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $341.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $271.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $287.3 million, or $5.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

