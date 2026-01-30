NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.25 137.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5272 3.4082 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8181 3.6981 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8650 0.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.17 84.98 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0749 1.0420 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7575 3.7800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 299.30 299.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4800 10.4500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6150 7.8150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5306 0.5306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8925 6.1755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6148 0.6123

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

