NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1922
|1.1922
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|138.25
|137.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.5272
|3.4082
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8181
|3.6981
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.8650
|0.8650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.50
|15.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.17
|84.98
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0749
|1.0420
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1000
|4.1100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7575
|3.7800
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|299.30
|299.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.4800
|10.4500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6150
|7.8150
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5306
|0.5306
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8925
|6.1755
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6148
|0.6123
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.