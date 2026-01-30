Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 30, 2026, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.25 137.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5272 3.4082
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8181 3.6981
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8650 0.8650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.17 84.98
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0749 1.0420
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7575 3.7800
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 299.30 299.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4800 10.4500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6150 7.8150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5306 0.5306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8925 6.1755

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6148 0.6123

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

