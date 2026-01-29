NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar…

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1922 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 140.50 138.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4387 3.5272 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7326 3.8181 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8650 0.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.42 85.17 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0991 1.0749 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0700 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7500 3.7575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 299.30 299.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3800 10.4800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3675 7.6150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5306 0.5306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8285 5.8925

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6233 0.6148

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

