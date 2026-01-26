NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2211 1.1922 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2211 1.1922 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.00 135.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3455 3.3588 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6358 3.6502 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.89 83.60 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0332 1.0428 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 445.75 445.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0300 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6625 n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 293.90 299.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3400 10.3700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6375 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5222 0.5306

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7425 5.9110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6163 0.6156

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

