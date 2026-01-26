NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2211 1.1922 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2211
|1.1922
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|135.00
|135.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3455
|3.3588
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.6358
|3.6502
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5950
|0.8650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.30
|15.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.89
|83.60
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0332
|1.0428
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|445.75
|445.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0300
|4.1000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6625
|n.a.
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|293.90
|299.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3400
|10.3700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6375
|n.a.
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5222
|0.5306
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.7425
|5.9110
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6163
|0.6156
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
