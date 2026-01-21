NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2211 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2211 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 133.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4206 3.4222 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7085 3.7095 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 14.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 82.26 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.0650 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 445.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.0300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.7550 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 293.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.4200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.5222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7885 5.7730

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6209

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

