NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2157 1.2157 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 128.25 128.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4257 3.4107 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7256 3.7118 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6750 0.6750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.40 14.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.50 80.49 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0006 1.0708 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 437.81 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 3.9800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4850 3.4675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 303.60 303.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2900 10.0600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3575 7.2900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4795 0.4795

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9850 5.9700

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6266 0.6263

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.