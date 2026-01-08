NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.00 136.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4828 3.5937 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7364 3.8374 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9250 0.9250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.70 13.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.12 81.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0465 1.0296 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 437.81 437.81

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6300 3.6375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.3400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4725 7.7050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0105 5.8090

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6281 0.6260

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

