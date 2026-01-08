Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 8, 2026, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2005 1.2005
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.00 136.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4828 3.5937
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7364 3.8374
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9250 0.9250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.70 13.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.12 81.10
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0465 1.0296
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 437.81 437.81

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6300 3.6375
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.3400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4725 7.7050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0105 5.8090

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6281 0.6260

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

