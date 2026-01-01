NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1850 1.1850 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1850 1.1850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.50 137.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3908 3.3813 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6875 3.6748 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1050 1.1050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.40 12.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.44 81.99 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0230 1.0730 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6975 3.6750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2200 10.1300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2850 7.3650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7275 5.6300

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6207 0.6202

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.