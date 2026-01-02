Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 2, 2026, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1850 1.1850
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.50 137.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3908 3.3813
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6875 3.6748
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1050 1.1050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.40 12.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.44 81.99
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0230 1.0730
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.1500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6975 3.6750
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2200 10.1300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2850 7.3650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7275 5.6300

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6207 0.6202

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up