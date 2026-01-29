Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $74 million. The Seattle-based…

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $324 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.91 billion.

