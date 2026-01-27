Western New England Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2…

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Westfield, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.3 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $82.6 million.

